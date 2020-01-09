THE Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, NIMASA, is set to again honour stakeholders at the annual dinner and awards night scheduled to take place in Lagos on Saturday, January 18, 2020. This is as the Director General of the Agency, Dakuku Peterside, extolled the role of stakeholders in assisting the Agency achieve its mandate over the years.

Speaking ahead of the event, the NIMASA boss disclosed that part of the aim of organising the annual programme is to encourage industry players to keep striving to ensure global best practices are imbibed in their various activities, attract more investors that will help open up the blue economy and to also ensure compliance to maritime regulations, thereby making Nigeria a force to reckon with in the comity of maritime nations.

“Over the years, our stakeholders have made us proud and put us on our toes as there will be no NIMASA without the shipping community and vice versa. There have been times of criticisms, sanctions and enforcement; all these were geared towards ensuring the right thing is done and laid down rules and regulations are adhered to. We must therefore reward hard work and encourage more investments in the maritime sector by appreciating those who have done well, hence we are organising this auspicious event,” he said.

Dakuku further stated that this year’s award will focus on various categories to include; Most Compliant ISPS Offshore and Onshore Facility; Best Terminal and Jetty Operator; Best Maritime Training Institution; Best Shipping Company (Marine Environment Management).

Others are; Overall Shipping Company; Best Cabotage Operator; Company with Largest Combined Tonnages and Best Maritime Financing Banks among other categories of awards.

He also said that the event will provide opportunities to expose both local and international stakeholders to the inherent opportunities that abound in the nation’s maritime sector.

In order to ensure transparency in the process of selection for the various award categories, the Management of the Agency engaged an independent panel of judges, headed by a former Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority, NPA, Adebayo Sarumi.

The NIMASA DG, who inaugurated the panel in Lagos a few months ago disclosed that the independent panel was composed in order to instill confidence in the selection process for the awards. He also described the members of the independent panel of judges as persons of proven integrity and distinguished careers in their various disciplines.

The terms of reference of the committee include; to identify the various categories of awards for the industry; invite applications from industry stakeholders and the general public for various categories of the award; set criteria and benchmark for the selection process; and finalise the list of awardees in the different categories for submission to the Agency. In pursuance of this, the Agency has already put out a notice for nomination from companies and individuals for the various categories.

The award ceremony will also be an opportunity to reward staff who have contributed meritoriously to the service Agency, ranging from fifteen to thirty years.

– Jan. 9, 2020 @ 19:05 GMT |

(Visited 2 times, 2 visits today)