EUNICE Ezeoke, Assistant General Manager, Tariff and Billing, Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), has been elected the new President of the Women International Shipping and Trading Association (WISTA) Nigeria.

Ezeoke was elected during the 2020 WISTA Nigeria annual general meeting and election of officers in Lagos on Thursday.

She solicited members’ cooperation, promising that the new executive committee would carry all members of the association along in its administration.

“It is my desire to take women empowerment to the next level in the maritime and trading community.

“My primary objective is to sustain the good achievements that WISTA, Nigeria has recorded over the years and build on the existing foundation to make impact locally and internationally.

“Our relationship with regional branches of WISTA as well as WISTA International

will be strengthend to the benefit of all members, and we will once again work as a team to achieve greatness,” Ezeoke said.

She said that the committee would do its best to get a befitting secretariat for the association.

Earlier, the immediate past President of WISTA Nigeria, Mrs Mary Hamman, said that support by members of the association helped her team to take the association to the next level.

“The journey of my tenure started in 2015 on a sad note because that was the day I got news of the death of my elder sister.

“I appreciate the Almighty God who gave me the strength and courage to face the storm, and guided us throughout the tenure.

“We took over the administration of WISTA Nigeria, which I ran for two tenures, with 43 financial members and now we have over 130 financial members.

“We are privileged to witness our admission into the International Maritime Organisation and also got a consultative status,” Hamman said.

She said that WISTA Nigeria had got increased international and local recognition by key maritime players and governments.

Hamman urged the new executives to work as a team to enable them to succeed.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that WISTA Nigeria Diamond members conducted the election.

NAN reports that Ezeoke won with 36 votes to beat Ortsematosan Edodo-Emore who polled 16 votes and Victoria Tarfa who got 15 votes, as well as Obiagelli Obi who secured 12 votes.

Ann Akpan emerged the association’s Vice President, Odunayo Ani is now the Treasurer, Obiagelli Nweke, Assistant Treasurer, while Aisha Cole emerged unopposed as the Assistant Secretary.

Chizoba Anyika emerged the Secretary with 36 votes to beat Lilian Nneji who polled 30 votes and Helen Majemite who got 12 votes.

” Sarah Roberts emerged the Public Relations Officer, while Tokunbo Ajila-Jakande was elected the Assistant Public Relations Officer.

NAN

– Feb 21, 2020 @ 09:15 GMT |

(Visited 39 times, 39 visits today)