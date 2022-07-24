MARYAM Abacha American University Nigeria (MAAUN), Kano, has appointed the Vice Chancellor of Federal University, Dutsinma (FUDMA), Prof. Armaya’u Bichi, as member of its governing council.

This is contained in a statement issued on Saturday in Katsina by FUDMA’s Public Relations Officer (PRO), Malam Habib umar-Aminu.

He explained that Bichi’s appointment was sequel to the Board of Trustees’ (BOT) meeting of MAAUN, held on Feb. 15.

President and Founder of MAAUN, Prof. Adamu Gwarzo, while congratulating the appointee, said that his choice followed a rigorous search among eminent personalities for their ingenuity and commitment to promoting education and human development.

“Your choice is informed by these qualities, especially your exemplary scholarship. Accept my sincere congratulations and esteemed regards,” the spokesperson quoted Gwarzo as saying. (NAN)

A.I