Massive cyber attack in Estonia just after removal of Soviet statue

ESTINIAN government offices and companies have been hit by a wave of cyber attacks that came shortly after the country removed a Soviet memorial.
The country was subjected to the most extensive cyber attacks since 2007 on Wednesday; State Secretary for IT Infrastructure Luukas Kristjan Ilves tweeted on Thursday.
However, he said the denial-of-service attacks were ineffective and went largely unnoticed.
The Russian hacker group Killnet reportedly claimed responsibility for the attacks.
Denial-of-service attacks usually mean a server is inaccessible or barely accessible, due to an artificial surge in demand
According to the government, the websites were functioning throughout the day with “minor exceptions.’’
“E-Estonia is up and running,’’ Ilvey wrote, as the country has named itself, seen as a pioneer of digitisation in Europe.
Its roughly 1.3 million citizens can complete almost all administrative procedures over the Internet.
Earlier, on Tuesday, Estonia had a Soviet tank monument dismantled near the Estonian-Russian border town of Narva and moved to a museum.
A large Russian minority lives in the Baltic state.(dpa/NAN)
C.E