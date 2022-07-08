Mastercard Foundation, Jobberman launch Employer Initiative to support entry-level employment

Hits: 8

MASTERCARD Foundation and online job platform, Jobberman, have launched an employer-focused initiative, ‘Jobberman Starter Promo’ to provide an enabling environment for employers looking to give young talents a head start.

The initiative is an offshoot of Jobberman partnership with Mastercard Foundation’s Young Africa Works.

The initiative would allow companies to use Jobberman’s job listing product for free, over three months for jobs that require between zero to three years of experience.

Oreoluwa Boboye, Chief Executive Officer, Jobberman, stated this in a statement on Thursday in Lagos.

Boboye said that the Jobberman starter Promo was designed to attract employers interested in posting entry-level job listings on the platform by offering free credit listing for the job.

“With the partnership with Mastercard Foundation, the mission is to upskill over a million Nigerian youths, matching them with dignified job opportunities.

“We have built careers over the years and will continue to support Nigerian youth with the right employment opportunities.

“We have identified the gaps in improving candidates’ uptake into companies and seek to remove the barriers.

“This is why we launched the Jobberman Starter Promo. With this, we will bridge the gap between employers in Nigeria and the entry level job seekers in the country, “he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the employers could get information on the Jobberman Starter Promo initiative online on – www.jobberman.com/employer/entrylevel to get started. (NAN)

C.E