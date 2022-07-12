Match delayed after visiting team’s plane couldn’t land

Hits: 4

KI Klaksvik’s 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League clash with Bodö/Glimt of Norway has been delayed 24 hours from Tuesday to Wednesday.

This was because weather problems prevented the plane carrying the visiting Norwegians from landing in the Faroe Islands, venue of the second leg match.

Bodö/Glimt won the first leg of their first qualifying round tie 3-0 at home and will expect to progress with ease when the match can eventually be played.

There is only one airport in the Faroe Islands and weather issues are not uncommon.(dpa/NAN)

A.I