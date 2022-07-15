ONE of the carriers for the 2022 Hajj operation, Max Air, says it will begin outbound transportation of pilgrims from Saudi Arabia to Nigeria on Saturday.

A statement by the airline’s spokesperson, Mr Ibrahim Dahiru, said on Thursday in Abuja that pilgrims from Borno would be the first to be transported back home.

“Max Air wish to assure all 16,000 pilgrims it transported to the Holy Land for this year’s Hajj of its commitment to return all of them within the shortest possible time.

“The Airline wish to inform the pilgrims that it’s adding another Boeing 747–400 to its fleet for the smooth evacuation of all the pilgrims back home,” he added.

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) allocated 16,000 pilgrims from 13 states to Max Air for the 2022 Hajj operation.

The states are Borno, Adamawa, Bauchi, Gombe, Taraba, Kogi, Niger, Kwara, Jigawa, Katsina, Benue, Plateau and Nasarawa. (NAN)

