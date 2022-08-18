Mechanic, 19, docked for alleged stealing motor gear 

A 19 – year old mechanic, Abdulmalik Sulaiman was on Thursday docked before an Iyaganku Chief Magistrates’ Court for alleged stealing of car gear valued N120, 000.

The Police charged Sulaiman of undisclosed address on one count charge of stealing.

The prosecutor, Insp. N. U. Essien, told the court that on July 27, at about 9:30 p.m. Sulaiman allegedly stole one gear of a Toyota Camry 2005 model from where it was packed.

He told the court that the gear is valued N120, 000.

Essien said the offence was committed at Alarape St, off Bello Felele, Ibadan, property of Olanrewaju Nurudeen.

Essien added that the offence contravened section 390 (9) of the Criminal Code Laws of Oyo State 2000.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs O. O Ogunkanmi granted the defendant bail in the sum of N50, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

Ogunkanmi, thereafter, adjourned the matter until Sept. 28, for hearing. (NAN)

A.I