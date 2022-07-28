Media trust seeks partnership with border communities agency

MEDIA Trust Limited, owners of Daily Trust newspapers, Trust TV and Aminiya, has sought a partnership with the Border Communities Development Agency (BCDA).

The Group Chief Executive Officer of the company, Mounir Haliru Gwarzo, said some of the excellent programmes the agency was pursuing, particularly on interventions in border communities needed to be scaled up.

He spoke in Abuja on Wednesday when the management of the company paid a courtesy visit to the headquarters of BCDA.

“We need to upscale the publicity and we think the Trust TV can do a lot, also being complemented by the newspaper and the radio. I think this is necessary to enhance the good work the BCDA has been doing for Nigerians,” he said.

Group Executive Director, Business Development, Media Trust Limited, Ahmed Shekarau, said the company had restructured to serve the masses better.

“We’ve now restructured. We have a TV platform and a radio channel that has been allocated to us. We’re also working to deepen our presence in the digital space because we’re moving into the technology age. So, we cannot afford to continue to rest on the print edition.

“Much more importantly, the TV platform. From the snippets of reports we do see online, we believe that your own stories will be told much better through our TV platform than even in the newspaper,” Shekarau said.

Responding, Executive Secretary, BCDA, Captain Junaid Abduallahi, said the agency was ready to renew its relationship with the company to showcase what it had been doing to the world.

-Daily Trust

