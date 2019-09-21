Adama Gaye freed from Prison

ADAMA Gaye, a government critic and former journalist, who has been in detention for criticising Senegalese President Macky Sall in a series of Facebook posts has regained his freedom.

Realnews reports that Gaye was released on Friday, September 20, after being held in prison for more than one month and after he embarked on hunger strike.

He was charged with “manoeuvres and acts that might compromise public security” and was held in the capital Dakar’s Rebeuss prison.

Gaye describes himself as an activist for “justice, transparency and progress” and has written numerous articles accusing the government of mismanagement, particularly in the oil and gas sector which is set for major expansion in the coming years.

Prior to his detention, he has posted several strident Facebook posts about the private life of the president and those around him prompting Dakar’s criminal investigation division to arrest him for “putting out stories contrary to good morals” as well as offending the president.

