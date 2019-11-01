GOV. Seyi Makinde of Oyo state has disclosed that the radio and television channels of the Broadcasting Corporation of Oyo State did not enjoy any capital project intervention during the eight-year reign of the last administration.

Makinde made the disclosure on Friday during the official inauguration of the Satellite Audio Network of the state-owned radio station, Oluyole FM.

He promised to take the Broadcasting Corporation of Oyo State (BCOS) to a height that the people of the state would be proud of and one which would allow them to access government activities and other social interactive programmes that would add value to their lives.

He said that his administration had been able to install the Satellite Audio Network within the past three months.

”This has moved the state away from the analogue mode to digital, and ensured that its audio signals are heard clearly and effectively throughout the nooks and crannies of the state and even beyond.

“Also, for the first time in about 12 years, BCOS will not have to engage the primitive use of mobile phones to monitor and transmit from its out-stations in Ajilete and Alaga.

“It can now send signals directly from the headquarters here in Ibadan and broadcast clean signals to all the towns and villages across the state,” he said.

The governor promised that similar attention would be given to the television arm of BCOS.

He commended the BCOS management for its commitment to the dreams and aspirations of his administration.

The governor, who expressed his administration’s commitment to the development of the state, said that he would fulfil all his campaign promises and that every nook and cranny of the state would benefit.

Earlier, Mr Dotun Oyelade, the Executive Chairman of BCOS, said that the station had been operating within the spirit of the current administration, knowing full well that probity and accountability were its hallmark.

He said that the station’s programme contents on radio and television were currently having a face-lift, “which the public and the station business partners were taken judicious notice of.

“On broadcast contents, our television and radio broadcasts are getting better and more innovative.

“Presently, the corporation is working on a constant online presence on all social media platforms (Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and Website). All these will be fully available by Nov. 7, 2019.

“Also the corporation is preparing a mobile application that will allow for instant access to all its content, both on television and radio.

“We are intensifying efforts in training our staff members and collaborating in technical and programming areas with the BBC in UK, Netherlands Training School for Broadcasting and the Botswana Broadcasting Station.

“We are managing our little internally-generated revenue so well that by December end, the whole ambience of BCOS will begin to change from our unkempt sprawling garden to the thatched paintings on the wall of our complex

“This is to send the right signals to our competitors and stakeholders that we mean business.

“Sponsors have started looking towards our side as a result of what we have started doing.

“And we look forward to such time in the near future when we won’t need subvention from government and we wll be in a position to partner government to implement some of its laudable programmes,” Oyelade stated. (NAN)

