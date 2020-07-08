The Buhari Media Organisation (BMO) has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for granting 60 per cent debt relief to television and radio stations in the country.

The BMO Chairman, Mr Niyi Akinsiju, who gave the kudos in a statement in Abuja on Wednesday, said the President’s action was as a result of revenue loss by the media organisations during the COVID-19 lockdown.

According to Akinsiju, the gesture demonstrates the president’s disposition to encourage and sustain a free and vibrant media industry.

“The 30 per cent slash in licence fees for the broadcast stations by National Broadcasting Commission also shows Federal Government’s favourable disposition to their survival.

“President Muhammadu Buhari has consistently shown sensitivity towards the operations of the media,” he said.

The BMO chairman said that the president’s decision was in line with the economic sustainability plan of the current administration.

“While the COVID-19 lockdown lasted, the media, particularly the broadcast arm, suffered tremendous loss of revenue due to lack of advertisements and sponsorship programmes.

“So the gesture will enable them to stay afloat, retain their workforce and meet other obligations,” he said.

Akinsiju, therefore, urged the media to reciprocate the government’s gesture by partnering the Buhari-led administration in the task of nation-building.

“The interests of the media and that of the government should be mutually inclusive, especially in advancing democracy and good governance.

“The media should avoid the temptation of being hostile to government policies in their duty as the watchdog of the society,” Akinsiju said. (NAN)

