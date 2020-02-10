THE Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Osun State Council, on Monday elected new executives to run its affairs for the next three years.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that incumbent Chairman, his Vice and Secretary, Kehinde Ayantunji, Wasiu Ajadosu and Elufadejin Bukola, were re-elected as Chairman, Vice Chairman and Secretary, respectively.

Ayantunji of Osun Defender Newspaper defeated Ajayi Oludele of UNIQ FM, by 186 votes to 62 votes to secure a second term in office, while Ajadosu of FRCN’s Gold FM was also re-elected for a second term after beating Toyin Adeoye of Osun Ministry of Information by 136 votes to 110 votes.

Elufadejin of Osun Local Government Information also emerged Secretary after defeating two other contenders, Adeyemi Aboderin and Lateef Agboola, both of OSBC, by 130 votes to 80 votes and 38 votes, respectively.

Lawal Ademola and Alege Abdurasaq, both of Osun State Information, emerged Treasurer and Auditor unopposed.

The result of the election was announced by Gbenga Bamidele, NUJ Assistant National Secretary and the Oath of Office was afterwards administered on the newly elected executives by a legal practitioner, Mr Oyeshiku Adelu.

The newly elected chairman, Ayantunji in his acceptance speech, pledged to sustain the tempo of accountable leadership and sought for the continuous support and participation of members in moving the union forward.

The Southwest National Vice-president of NUJ, Oni Cosmos, who represented the National President, Chris Isiguzo, commended journalists in the state for the smooth conduct of the election, urging them to support the new executives to move the state union higher.

NAN

– Feb. 10, 2020 @ 18:56 GMT |

(Visited 2 times, 2 visits today)