THE Department of State Security Service (DSS) has called on the media and social bloggers to ensure their stories are factual and will not disunite the society.

The Director of DSS in Imo, Mrs Iquo Arthur-Worrey, gave the advice in Owerri on Monday during a chat with executive members of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Imo Council.

They NUJ members were led by their Chairman, Comrade Chris Akaraonye.

Artur-Worrey was reacting to the fake and unconfirmed stories on the purported attack on the Imo Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma, by angry youths in Mmahu community in Ohaji/Egbema Local Government area on Sunday.

She said that such news were capable of disorganising the people, creating crises, distablising the state as well as causing disaffection among members of the public.

Artur-Worrey said that the story of the attack on the governor of Imo state and his escape from assassination by the social media were short from being the true position of events.

“The story, as put out on the internet. is full of lies and half-truths. We cannot continue to feed and misinform the public with lies and unfounded news stories. They are capable of inciting and pitching the people against themselves and government of the day,’’ she said.

Arthur-Worrey appealed to NUJ to sensitise its members on the need to always carry objective and balanced news of events, especially as it concerned the government and those in authority.

She also advised the union to call bloggers to order and device means to punish offenders to serve as deterrent to others.

“There is need to curb the excesses of the bloggers and fake journalists in the state who deceive unsuspecting members of the public who tend to believe all they say in the papers. Their actions are creating tension in the land.

“We also have the understanding that most of the bloggers are politically motivated. So, we urge the union to always advise and direct their members aright and sift the wheat from the chaff for a healthy society devoid of crisis,’’ she said.

Earlier, the NUJ Chairman, Akaraonye, had commended the DSS director for the good reception accorded his members.

He said that the union had set up a disciplinary committee to curb quackery in the state, adding that those involved in the fake news were not NUJ members.

Akaraonye said that some of the bloggers were being used by politicians to achieve their political ambitions who used them for their political ambitions as the fake journalists aided them in circulating unconfirmed stories.

He said that the issue of insecurity should be the duty of every Nigerian and thanked the DSS for expressing the concern of the union.

