THE Edo State Government on Monday said that the Edo Broadcasting Service (EBS) remitted N20 million to the government as Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) from Dec. 18, 2018 to July 31.

Mr Crusoe Osage, the Special Adviser to the State Governor on Media and Communication Strategy, , said this in a statement in Benin on Monday.

Osagie said the management of the station pursued cost-effective measures by paying attention to serviceable equipment and blocking revenue leakages in the system.

He said that the the N20 million was remitted by the Acting General Manager of EBS, Mr Ransley Abu-Osagie, who assumed office seven months ago.

“The Acting Manager of the station made an IGR of N2.4 million in July 2019, thus making the total amount remitted to government as N20 million since Dec. 18, 2018 to July 13, 2019, ” he said.

Osagie said the station deployed novel means to address issues with its transmission equipment and also partnered the Benin Electricity Distribution Company in addressing some of its power supply challenges.

The governor’s aide said the overhauling of the station by the state governor also helped its management to turn it into a revenue-generating outfit.

Osagie said that the state government was in the process of procuring new equipment for the station to further improve its services.

NAN

– Aug. 26, 2019 @ 19:10 GMT /

