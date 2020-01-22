Gombe to strengthen media fortunes

THE Gombe State Government says it will boost the fortunes of its radio and television stations.

The Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Prof. Ibrahim Njodi, expressed the state’s readiness to turn around the fortunes of the state owned media during a facility tour on Wednesday in Gombe.

Njodi decried the deplorable and pathetic situation of the Gombe Media Corporation.

He said, as the image maker of the government, no amount spent to revitalise the station would be too big, as such, government would leave no stone unturned in revamping the media outfit.

He explained that his visit was at the instance of Gov. Inuwa Yahaya, who he said, was determined to strengthen the operations of the stations.

“We are not part of the mess but the narrative concerning handling of government property has to change,” the SSG said.

He called on the staff of the station not to despair as government was doing everything necessary to ensure a better working condition for all workers in the state.

Earlier, the state Commissioner for Information and Culture, Alhaji Ibrahim Alhassan, said broadcast facilities at the station were obsolete and could no longer meet with the dynamics of modern broadcasting.

He thanked the governor for the interest so far shown regarding the wellbeing of the station.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the SSG was also at the Women and Children Hospital, where he discovered that the hospital was underutilised while the State Specialist Hospital was overstretched.

He promised that government would soon expand the operational capabilities of the hospital so as to accommodate other medical cases from the State Specialist Hospital. (NAN)

– Jan. 22, 2020

