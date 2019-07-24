THE Nigerian Guild of Editors, NGE, the umbrella body of leaders in various media organizations in Nigeria, has expressed confidence in the ability of the Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, Mallam Mele Kyari, to steer the national oil company to enviable heights.

The NGE in a congratulatory letter to the NNPC GMD signed by its President, Mrs. Funke Egbemode and General Secretary, Mary Atolagbe, also extended profound appreciation to the Federal Government under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari, for considering Kyari worthy of the position.

The NGE noted that as a thorough-breed professional and highly respected person, the Guild was doubly sure, Kyari would continue to work assiduously, efficiently and tirelessly in that capacity to further develop the Nigerian oil industry and revamp the nation’s refineries for local production of petroleum products.

– July 24, 2019 @ 19:25 GMT |

(Visited 3 times, 3 visits today)