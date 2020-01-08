A former governor of Ondo State, Dr Olusegun Mimiko, on Wednesday, said he found an uncommon favour with members of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) while in office.

Mimiko made this disclosure in Ondo when the leadership of the NUJ in the state paid him a condolence visit on the demise of his mother, Mrs Muinat Mimiko (nee Ogunsulie).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the former governor’s mother died on Dec. 14 in Ondo.

Mimiko said that journalists were part of the success story of his career as a politician and in the public service, stressing,” I see it as God’s way of honouring me.

“To a large extent, I enjoyed good press during my time in government”.

The former governor, who described her late mother as a heroine, praised her for her accommodating spirit while she was alive.

“I will convey all your kind words to the family; we feel honoured. She was our heroine and occasions like this make us remember the good and the bad times we shared with her.

“Since her passing away, we have learnt more about what she did behind us. It was after she died we knew she sent a lot of young ones to school.

“I also thank God that I had the privilege to be with her for the last two months of her life. One lesson I learnt was that my mummy was always accommodating different kinds of people.

“The last generation of the young ones she was training are now our responsibilities. It’s when she died that we knew she used to go to market herself,” he said.

The NUJ state chairman, Mr Adetona Aderoboye, said that the union was not at Mimiko’s residence to mourn, but to celebrate with him because of the exemplary life lived by his mother.

Aderoboye said that the union was happy that the late Mrs Mimiko left behind good children with whom any family would be proud of.

NAN reports that the funeral service of the former governor’s mother will hold between Feb. 20 and Feb. 21 in Ondo, the former governor’s home town.

