PANELISTS at the 2019 Global investigative Journalism Conference (GIJC19) in Hamburg, Germany, have identified four major challenges as impediments to robust media practice in the world.

They listed poor funding, weak skills, insecurity and inadequate work tools as the factors affecting journalism practice and pragmatic contribution of journalists to societal development.

The panelists spoke on the “Challenges Ahead” at the 11th edition of the GIJC.

They said the challenges of the media and journalists on investigative journalism in Africa and other parts of the world were a major impediment to contents development and trust by the society.

A media activist and award winning Kenyan journalist, Ms Catherine Gicheru, advocated for proactive measures to safeguard media practitioners involved in investigative journalism.

Another panelist, Mr Zaffar Abbas, called for synergy and building of network to enhance factual information to audiences.

According to them, only a global network collaboration among journalists and clear understanding of issues could resolve the challenges.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the conference is designed to train journalists on the science and art of investigative journalism.

It attracted an unprecedented 1,800 delegates from across the world, including Africa, with Nigeria leading a large contingent.

The four-day event would end on Sept. 30.

