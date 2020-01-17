Journalist killed in Yola, Northern Nigeria

MAXWELL Nashion, Yola, Adamawa State based journalist, has been killed by murderers who are yet to identified.

The Adamawa State Police Command which confirmed his death has appealed for information that could lead to the arrest of the persons who assaulted Nashion.

Nashion died on Wednesday as a result of the assault.

He was found unconscious on Wednesday morning with his hands and feet tied together, an evidence that suggested he had been beaten up and inflicted with machete cuts by his assailants.

He was discovered by women going to farm in an isolated place close to the Fombina FM complex after he had reportedly been dragged from his house about 2 a.m on Wednesday.

He later died at a hospital in nearby Jimeta, Yola, where he was rushed to.

Suleman Nguroje, public relations officer, Adamawa Command, said Thursday that Audu Madaki, commissioner of police, had directed the homicide unit of the command to fish out the killers without delay.

He said a 24-hour surveillance had been mounted around the area of the crime by the Command with a view to finding the assailants.

Though the Police Command is yet to comment on the motive behind the attack, sources close to the late journalist suggested it might be connected to a stolen phone which he had been striving to track.

– Jan. 17, 2023 @ 1:29 GMT /

(Visited 18 times, 21 visits today)