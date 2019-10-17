THE Sports Writers Association of Nigeria, SWAN, has suspended nine of its members over alleged violation of its amended statutes and engaging in activities detrimental to the association.

A communiqué signed by its Secretary, Jacob Onjewu Dickson, and issued on Wednesday, October 16, 2019, said that the decision was taken from its congress held at the Media Centre, Ahmadu Bello Stadium Kaduna on Tuesday, October 15, 2019.

According to the communique, the following members have been suspended for engaging in anti SWAN activities and flagrant disobedience to its statutes: Zango Jacob, Abdulwaheed Olayinka Adubi, Mayen Etim, Abiola Gbenga Folorunsho, Tunde Garba and Gbenga Kehinde, Zainab Tanimu, Zaharadeen M. and Benjamin Auta.

“That their suspension is indefinite until their illegitimate actions are rescinded accordingly.

“That the public is advised not to engage in any activity or business with them as they are not legitimate or will be doing so at a risk.

“That any attempt to use the name of SWAN, which is a registered entity will meet legal actions,” the communiqué said.

It added that the meeting, which lasted for over two hours, was presided over by the State Chairman Isaiah Benjamin and had in attendance Zonal Secretary SWAN North West, Abdulraheem Aodu, as well as an apology from the immediate past SWAN President, Saidu Abubakar.

After an extensive deliberation on matters of importance which included, membership revalidation, triennial delegates conference Port Harcourt, Rivers State, illegal actions of some of her members, present position between NUJ and SWAN, it condemned in the strongest terms the activities of some of her members, who have resorted to pulling out of the association which has a Corporate image and urged them to thread with caution.

It explained that the resolutions followed the amendment of the SWAN statutes that stated that members of SWAN, who have professional qualifications are at liberty to remain as members of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), while maintaining their membership in SWAN, but that membership of the NUJ was no longer a prerequisite to become a member of SWAN.

The communique appealed that the leadership of SWAN and NUJ should not allow their personal interest to rubbish the image of the fourth estate of the realm.

They commended Governor Nasir Ahmad el-Rufai for his giant strides in sports development in the state and urged him to sustain the tempo.

The Kaduna SWAN commended the Ministry of Sports Development and Kaduna athletes in the recently concluded National Youth Games, NYG, which was held at the University of Illorin, Kwara State.

“The congress also urged the Ministry of Sports development to ensure early preparations towards sporting competitions, particularly ahead of the National Sports Festival scheduled to hold in March, 2020 in Edo state to ensure good outing.

It commended and passed a vote of confidence on the SWAN National Executive Committee, NEC, under the able leadership of the reelected President, Honour Sirawoo.

The communiqué also said that the preparations for the National Sports Festival (NSF) – Edo 2020 and the state of sports development in Kaduna State were discussed at the meeting.

