FORMER two-term Governor of Kano State, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso has been presented with the prestigious award from the Guild of Online Journalists, alongside four others at the Dr. Asfin Restaurant, Kano in Wednesday August 14, 2019.

Kwankwaso, who was also a Senator and Minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, was awarded by the Guild for his tremendous contributions to the development of humans and the society.

Speaking after receiving the award on behalf of Senator Kwankwaso, the organising secretary of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, in Kano State, Sanusi Surajo, said that the Kwanjwasiyya Movement was delighted receiving the award from a highly respected group.

“We are happy that such an influential band respected group like yours is recognizing our mentor for his achievements.

“You made no mistake, because in deed, Senator Kwankwaso is an enigma of our time and the architect of the modern Kano State,” he added.

In his remarks at the occasion, the President Guild of Online Journalists, Amos Mathew, said that the group draws membership from all over Nigeria.

“Our membership will soon extend beyond the shores of the country as we are getting online media practitioners from other countries indicating interest in joining.

“As a professional body, we promote good governance and discourage spreading of fake news. Our members are carefully selected and are journalists that have integrity.

“The beneficiaries of these awards were carefully chosen from different spheres of life. They are all achievers, who have contributed meaningfully to the development of their individual states in particular and Nigeria in general. I am optimistic this award will sour them into doing more,” he said.

Others presented with the awards were Alhaji Ibrahim M. Ida, for his notable and outstanding contributions in Bristol Hotel Idea and humanitarian services in Katsina Central Senatorial District.

Munawwar Ahmed Qayyum was also recognised for humanitarian contributions made in his 35-year career in Kano State and Nigeria.

Similarly, Jamilu Auwalu Adamu was also recognised for his contributions in Credit Risk Management Global, while Kudla M. Satumari was recognised for contributions to aviation and humanitarian services in Southern Borno Senatorial District.

– Aug. 15, 2019 @ 18:20 GMT |

