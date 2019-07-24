THE Nigeria Union of Journalists, Lagos State Council has commiserated with the Channelstv TV management and the family of our young colleague, Precious Owolabi.

The death of Owolabi occurred on Monday in Abuja while his was on duty covering the Islamic Movement of Nigeria, IMN and clash with the security agencies.

In a statement, the NUJ Lagos Council said that it was deeply sad that the late Precious Owolabi paid the supreme price to his fatherland and the Journalism profession.

It condemned in strong terms the assault on and killing of the Nigerian Journalist by any group and the inability of the state apparatus to protect Journalists on the line of duty.

The union appealed to the Nigerian state to have a critical look at the threat to national security by the IMN group and follow the path of rule of law on their demands as quickly as possible. It is instructive to avoid another potential national security threat that is capable of metamorphosing into terrorism activity.

It noted with regret that similar situation snowballed into the emergence of Boko Haram which has taken its toll on Nigeria and some West African countries.

The union prayed for the repose of the soul of Owolabi and for his family to bear the irreparable loss.

“We also condole with NYSC and its management over the loss of a young promising Nigerian on active service to the nation.

“The NUJ Lagos State Council called on media organisations to ensure that Journalists sent to cover protests or conflicts henceforth are equipped with life vests and other protective head gear.

“This development once again brings to the fore the safety of Nigerian Journalists,” it said.

The union recalled that years back Channelstv lost another young and promising reporter in similar circumstances in Kano.

