THE Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ, Lagos State Council, has congratulated Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu on his 68th birthday anniversary celebration.

In a congratulatory message jointly signed by its chairman, Qasim Akinreti and the Secretary, Alfred Odifa, described the Tinubu as a patriot, democrat and a technocrat per excellence, who bestrides the Nigerian political firmament like a colossus since the advent of the current civilian administration!

Addressing Journalists in a post birthday anniversary message, Akinreti eulogised the former Governor of Lagos State as a “Bridge Builder, an Originator of Ideas and a rare gem among his political class!

”His enthusiasm to champion the cause of good governance in Lagos State in particular and Nigeria at large is unparalleled,” he said.

“The APC National leader is a great Nigerian, whose philanthropy and outstanding entrepreneurship have contributed to the social, economic and political development of Nigeria.

“Asiwaju has impacted positively and touched many lives, including the Lagos NUJ in many respects,” he said, adding that Tinubu has been a source of inspiration to all.

The union wished him continued God’s guidance, protection, good health and more wisdom in the years ahead.

