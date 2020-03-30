ALL working journalists and other media staff in Lagos and Ogun states as well as the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, have been advised to use their valid identity cards to access their places of work and assignment venues during the 14-day lockdown directed by the president in the two states and the FCT.

In a statement issued in Abuja, on Monday, March 30, Lai Mohammed, minister of information and culture, said the clarification becomes necessary in view of the inadequate time to properly accredit working journalists in the affected states and the FCT during the period.

He said members of the media are expected to continue to provide essential services during the lockdown, in order to keep Nigerians well updated on the COVID-19 pandemic.

– Mar. 30, 2020 @ 18:25 GMT |

