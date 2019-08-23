THE Metropolitan Broadcasting Services Limited, MBS, has petitioned the National Broadcasting Commission, NBC, over extortion and difficulties in operating its license. The outfit said it’s facing humiliations in operating the license given to it by the NBC due to the unprofessional and inhuman mal-treatments from StarTimes.

MBS in a letter to the NBC made available to Realnews said: “We are Direct Satellite Broadcasting, DSB, license holder. With the DBS license, we established Impact Africa Television, IATC, which started test transmission on August 1, 2018 on Channel 181 on the StarTimes bouquet and was formally launched by the then Governor of Oyo State, Abiola Ajimobi on November 1, 2018.

“We entered into an agreement to pay, by instalments N28 million. The payment schedule was reviewed on April 4, 2019 by which we agreed to pay N5 million each on April 10, June 12 and August 13 2019. To our surprise on June 17, we got an addendum reviewing our contract unilaterally to N40 million with effect from June 13.

“We called and finally got the director in charge, Joshua Wang, to agree to a discussion. The meeting was scheduled for Tuesday August 13. Unfortunately, August 12 and 13 were declared as public holiday by the federal government. I sent a message to Joshua Wang asking him if we can reschedule our meeting to August 20. He responded in affirmative.”

