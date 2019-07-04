THE National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) has reiterated its commitment towards enhancing the broadcast profession in the country.

The Acting Chairman, Governing Board of the Commission, Alhaji Danladi Bako, stated this at the commission’s meeting with all Community Radio Broadcasters held in Kano, on Thursday.

He said that the meeting was aimed at deliberating on salient issues regarding licencing the operations of the community radio in the country.

Bako said NBC as the regulatory agency of radio and television broadcast in the country had to review codes of conduct of TV and Radio production every five years, with a view to enhancing professionalism in the sector.

He said the reviewed codes involved continuous evolutions of improvement, targeted at addressing the challenges of political hate speeches and libel on radio and television programmes.

The Acting chairman assured Nigerians that the commission would not relent in its efforts at ensuring that ethics of the profession were maintained with the aim of improving the sector.

In his remark, the Director-General of the commission, Alhaji Ishaq Kawu, said the reviewed codes would play a great role in ensuring that ethics of broadcasting were strictly adhered to, especially in news and programmes production on TV and Radio.

Speaking to newsmen, the Zonal Director of Radio Nigeria, Kaduna, Malam Buhari Auwalu, represented by the General-Manager, Pyramid FM, Kano, Malam Sama’ila Ahmad-Dabai, said the meeting was very apt.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the meeting was attended by various stakeholders including heads of radio and television stations and university lecturers, among others.

-NAN

BE

– July 4, 2019 @ 18:10 GMT |

(Visited 5 times, 5 visits today)