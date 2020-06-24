THE National Broadcasting Commission (NBC), says it ensured robust engagement with all stakeholders, before production of the amended 6th Edition of the Nigerian Broadcasting Code.

Acting Director-General of the Commission, Prof. Armstrong Idachaba, stated this at a Ray power radio programme, “Fact File,” monitored by a Correspondent of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Wednesday in Abuja.

Idachaba said the commission met stakeholders in Kaduna and finally in Kano before the amended code was released.

He said that at the level of the Implementation Committee, set up by the President to look into reforms of the NBC, the commission engaged renowned broadcasters in the country.

He also said that a stakeholder’s session was held in Lagos with representatives of the Broadcasting Organisations of Nigeria (BON), the Nigeria Union of Journalists, and all other relevant stakeholders in the broadcast industry.

“So there was a cross-sector representation and involvement in the process, and it was only after that, that the document was released.

“Of course, you and I know that broadcasting is continuously dynamic and the commission is empowered by law to regulate all forms of broadcasts,” he said.

He, therefore, said the commission had a statutory responsibility to ensure that all broadcasters adhered to guidelines of the broadcasting code.

He said the code was a precautionary ethical requirement, adding that broadcasters must be very mindful of what they aired on their stations.

“What we are saying is that whatever kind of content you bring into Nigeria, you must take cognisance of the fact that you have a duty to serve the Nigerian people.

“We agree that people can buy what they can afford, but we also have the responsibility, as a country, to ensure that what benefits the entire Nigerian citizens is at an affordable rate.

“We are saying broadcasters should acquire contents that are of interest to Nigerians,” Idachaba said. (NAN)

Jun. 24, 2020 @ 13:49 GMT

