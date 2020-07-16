THE Catholic Caritas Foundation of Nigeria (CCFN) has organised a two-day training for Journalists on promoting neutral and unbiased reportage in Nigeria.

Declaring the training open on Thursday in Kaduna, the Field Officer of the organisation, Mr Innocent Maduekwe, said the exercise was part of the group’s project tagged: “Zaman Tare (Living Together)”.

According to Maduekwe, the training was organised in conjunction with the Catholic Agnecy for Overseas Development (CAFOD), the Dailogue Reconciliation and Peace Centre (DREP).

He said that the exercise was upfunded by the European Union (EU).

He explained that the training would equip participants with the knowledge, skills and techniques of reporting balanced stories, as a way of promoting peaceful coexistence and tolerance among the people.

“The CCFN in conjunction with CAFOD, DREP is carrying out a four-year EU sponsored project on promoting tolerance, known as Zaman Tare, with specific focus on Kaduna and Plateau States.

“The project is aimed at strengthening multicultural and religious tolerance in Nigeria through various initiatives.

“One of such initiatives is this training; to educate Journalists on media neutrality and impartial as well as conflict sensitive reportage,” he said

The field officer stressed that at the end of the programme, the participants would become advocates of cultural and religious pluralism in Nigeria by reporting objectively.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the training drew partcipants from Plateau and Kaduna states.

NAN also observes that participants at the training are strickly adhering to the safety protocols put in place by government to curb the spread of COVID-19. (NAN)

– Jul. 16, 2020 @ 12:35 GMT |

(Visited 2 times, 2 visits today)