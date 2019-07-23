THE Nigerian Army and Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN) on Tuesday agreed to partner on public enlightenment to sensitise Nigerian to military activities on counter-insurgency.

Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai and Director-General of FRCN, Dr Mansur Liman, gave the commitment when the FRCN boss led his management team on a visit to Army Headquarters in Abuja.

Buratai commended Radio Nigeria for its support for the army in ensuring peace and stability in the country.

He said that the partnership between army and the radio station dated back to the period of Nigerian civil war, adding that Radio Nigeria had continued to support the military through its programmes.

Buratai pledged that the request of the DG to support it to air its public enlightenment programme on war against insurgency tagged ‘Shield’ in local languages would be considered.

He said that Lafiya Dole Radio in the North-East was focused on informing the populace in the region on activities of military in the fight against Boko Haram insurgency.

“We appreciate what you have been doing in the defence of our country and the effort towards achieving lasting peace and security.

“The Nigerian army has been collaborating with FRCN through your programme, `the Shield’ which I listen to every week.

“The programme is a welcome development because it is an initiative that must be upheld, upgraded and broadened to accommodate other indigenous languages that will tell the story of the military.

“The programme will help in transforming the mind-set of the people who hold the impression that the performance of the military is not as expected and has led to apprehension and apathy of the citizenry,” he said.

Earlier, Liman had said that FRCN and the Army were institutions with diverse roles, but shared common interest of patriotism with belief in the unity of the country.

He said that protection of the people’s wellbeing, corporate existence and sovereignty of the country remained the central objective of the two institutions.

The FRCN boss added that the relationship between both institutions had a long-standing history dating back to the days of Nigeria Broadcasting Corporation (NBC).

According to him, during the Nigerian civil war of 1967 to 1970, ECOMOG Peace-Keeping Operation in Liberia and Sierra Leone in the 1995.

“And, following the current war against insurgents in the North-East, Radio Nigeria has stood shoulder-to-shoulder with the Nigerian Army through its projective and accurate reportage of various operations and telling the stories of the army,” he said.

Liman commended the army for its effort in the North-East and victory recorded so far.

He also appreciated the army for sponsorship of its programme, “SHIELD” which was broadcast every Friday on the network service, and called for continuous support.

According to him, the programme has no doubt helped to douse tension among the local populace and swayed negative perceptions of the army and its several strategies to win the terrorism war.

“We are urging the army to increase its current airtime from 30 minutes to about an hour to provide ample opportunity for wider audience participation and to also broadcast it in local languages,” he said. (NAN)

July 23, 2019

