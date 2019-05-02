A 28-year-old Nigerian, Victor Ude, died on Wednesday in police holding cells in Cape Town, South Africa.

The country’s police watchdog, the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID), confirmed the incident in a statement on Thursday and said it was investigating the death.

IPID’s spokesperson, Moses Dlamini, disclosed that it was alleged that the deceased had been arrested following a domestic dispute between him and his ex-girlfriend.

According to him, the police told the investigative body that the lady accused Ude of drug dealing and that he grabbed a substance wrapped in plastic and swallowed it.

Upon questioning, it was alleged that the deceased became unruly and swore at the police after which he was arrested for riotous behaviour.

Ude was detained at the police station in the Lwandle area of Cape Town where he was later found hanging by his sweater in the holding cells just after midday.

He was declared dead at the scene.

According to Dlamini, an inquest docket has been opened and the matter is being investigated by IPID.

– May. 2, 2019 @ 06:29 GMT |

(Visited 6 times, 6 visits today)