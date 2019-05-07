ARRANGEMENTS have been concluded by the National Orientation Agency, NOA, for the staging of one-day Public Enlightenment Programme on Communicating Government Policies and Activities in Anambra.

According to the agency, the programme is conceived to engender citizen’s inclusion in policies of government as well as enlighten Ndi Anambra on core values to promote love for country.

A statement released in Awka by Charles Nwoji, the state director of the agency, the event would be held on May 9.

“We have identified this programme as veritable instrument to complement government’s effort at communicating the goals and accomplishments of Gov. Willie Obiano administration to Ndi Anambra.’’

C Don Adinuba, the Anambra State Information commissioner, would present a paper on the topic: “Anambra State Government Policies, Programme and Activities: Yesterday, Today and tomorrow.’’

The statement enjoined invited participants including, Labour Unions, Opinion Leaders, Civil Society Organisations to grace the event, scheduled to hold at the ASATU Hall, ASATU Secretariat, Government House, Awka at 11am.

