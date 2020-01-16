NUJ National President tasks Gombe on security of journalists

THE National President, Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Comrade Chris Isiguzo, has appealed to the Gombe State Government, to ensure the security of journalists in the state.

Isiguzo made the appeal on Thursday in Gombe during a courtesy visit to Gov. Inuwa Yahaya.

He stated that the safety of journalists must be guaranteed for them to do their jobs effectively.

“I appeal to the state government to provide safety for journalists to practice their profession. Without journalism, democratization will be impaired.

“It has become imperative for journalists to be protected. Just on Wednesday one of our colleagues was killed in Adamawa, it is sad,” Isiguzo said.

The NUJ President, who commended the state government’s effort in the education sector and provision of road infrastructure, said his visit was to interface with journalists.

“We are also here to get views on the Journalists Enhancement Bill that will address the avalanche of challenges facing journalism,” he said.

Isiguzo also mentioned some of the challenges facing the state chapter of the union and called for support to address the challenges.

In his response, Gov. Yahaya commended the members of the NUJ national body for visiting the state and assured them of the state government’s support.

Yahaya stated that the issue of security was a huge concern to everyone, adding, “ It is like cancer that starts somewhere and spreads”.

He, however, assured members of the NUJ that his administration would do all necessary to guarantee the safety of not only journalists but everyone in the state.

The governor also charged journalists in the state to hold the government accountable for the promises made to the people through constructive criticism. (NAN)

– Jan. 16, 2020 @ 18:29 GMT |

(Visited 7 times, 7 visits today)