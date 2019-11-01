THE National Executive Council (NEC) of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) on Thursday suspended its immediate past National President, Abdulwaheed Odusile and three others for anti-union activities.

The decision was taken at the quarterly national executive council meeting of the union which was presided over by the National President of the union, Chief Chris Isiguzo with state council chairmen and secretaries as well as zonal and national executive members in attendance.

Others suspended along with Odusile are Petrus Obi, Chibota Edozie and Ngozi Agbo.

The decision of the union to suspension the affected members also followed the flouting of the union’s constitution by going to court over union matter without following due process.

The union also set up a three-man committee led by the Chairman of Yobe council, Mr. Yusuf Isah to resolve crisis currently rocking the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN), an affiliate of the union.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Odusile had recently gone to court challenging the union’s 2018 National Election where current president, Chris Isiguzo emerged as winner after defeating Odusile

NAN reports that during the NEC meeting, 65 out of 72 members voted in support of the suspension. (NAN)

– Nov. 1, 2019 @ 9:45 GMT |

