Osun Deputy Governor appoints new CPS

DEPUTY Governor of Osun, Mr. Benedict Alabi, has appointed Mr. Olaniyi Ajibola, the Chairman, Correspondents’ Chapel of the state council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), as his new Chief Press Secretary (CPS).

Ajibola was on Wednesday introduced to the deputy governor’s press crew by the former CPS, Mr Sunkanmi Ajiboye, who is now the Principal Staff Officer to the deputy governor.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Ajibola started his career with NAN before joining Daily Post online as correspondent in Osogbo.

Ajibola, a graduate of History/ African Languages from Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-ife, had a Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism from the International Institute of Journalism.

He was a former parliamentarian at the Students’ Representative Council, OAU, before being elected as the Chairman, Electoral Commission/ Acting President of the Students’ Union.

NAN also reports that the NUJ, Osun State Council, had honoured him with the award of ‘Best Investigative Reporter of the Year’ for two consecutive years between 2017 and 2018.

Ajibola emerged as the Secretary of the Osun State Correspondents’ Chapel of the NUJ in 2016, and was later elected as the Chairman in 2019.

He was the Chairman, Osun NUJ Revatilisation Committee, and was appointed as the Personal Assistant to the Deputy Governor on Speech Writing in March 2020, but for his duty diligence, later promoted to the position of the CPS. (NAN)

– Jun. 3, 2020 @ 16:35 GMT |

(Visited 3 times, 3 visits today)