OYO State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) has expressed shock at the death on Tuesday of the late veteran journalist, Bode Oyewole.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Oyewole, a former Chairman of the NUJ in the state, died in Ibadan during a brief illness.

NAN reports that Oyewole was also a former Chairman of Shooting Stars Sports Club (3SC) of Ibadan.

The NUJ lamented that Oyewole’s death came at a time the council’s executive was planning a special programme in honour of another late former chairman, Pa Joel Abiola.

“The news of his demise came at a time when his wise counsel, experience and charismatic attributes as a father figure in NUJ and the society, in general, were much needed,” it said.

The statement recalled that the late Oyewole on July 3 spoke with the incumbent chairman of the council, Mr Ademola Babalola, on the demise of Abiola who was his successor as NUJ chairman.

The NUJ said that the late Abiola, who died about three weeks ago, succeeded the late Oyewole as NUJ Chairman for two terms from 1981 to 1985.

The union said that the late Oyewole had assured Babalola that he would grace the burial of Abiola and the tribute day planned in honour of the deceased by the NUJ on Thursday at the press centre.

The NUJ prayed that God would forgive Oyewole’s shortcomings and grant him eternal rest.

It commiserated with the family, especially the deceased’s wife, Bose, the children and veteran journalists in the state, praying that God would give them the fortitude to bear the loss. NAN)

