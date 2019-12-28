The Nigerian Press Council (NPC) has trained not fewer than 51 journalists from the South West zone of the country.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports reportsthat the two-day workshop, with the theme “Ethical Journalism: An Indispensable Asset for Media Integrity”, was held on Friday and Saturday in Akure, Ondo State.

Mr Victor Egharevba, the Acting Executive Secretary of NPC, said the aim of the workshop was to sensitise journalists on the need for ethical compliance to earn and maintain integrity for the media.

“The media plays a significant role in the society. People depend largely on the media to create images, form opinions and quite often get guidance on issues.

“The NPC considers the theme of this workshop very vital and critical in view of the concern in recent time that the standards of journalism are being ignored by professionals.

“Media bias and sensationalism among others have become controversial issues in modern reporting in the country,” Egharevba said.

NAN reports that the journalists were trained on “Code of Ethics: A tool for responsible and objective reporting”, by Dr Bisi Olawumi, and “Fake News versus Media Integrity; the Roll of Gatekeepers” by Dr Raphael Abimbola.

Other areas of training were “Political Violence, National Security and the Nigerian Media: Need for synergy” by Dr Felix Talabi, and “Professional and Nigerian Media: A Professional Self Assessment by Dr Qasim Akinreti.

One of the participants, Mr Ajadosu Wasiu of FRCN Osogbo, said he benefited a lot from the training and urged NPC to sustain the good work.

However, he called on the council and the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) to team up with NPC and fashion out ways to enhance professionalism and adherence to the Code of Ethics.

Another participant, Mr Quazeem Akinreti, the Lagos NUJ Chairman, appreciated the NPC for the opportunity and urged the council to exercise its power to prosecute those violating the Code of Ethics.

Mrs Stella Jibrin, the Director of Research and Documentation of NPC, said the council could not do it alone, adding that there is need for journalists to be professional in their jobs and stick to the Code of Ethics.

Jibrin decried the way and manner some journalists conduct themselves in events and described it as shameful and unprofessional.

“This training is not to incite or instigate any form of division or confusion but rather to enhance professionalism and improve ethical standards in the media industry in the country.

“We appreciate each and everyone that made it to the workshop. We hope to continue to train journalists in the country to ensure that the highest level of professionalism is attained,” Jibrin said.

NAN also reports that participants were awarded certificates at the end of the training. (NAN)

