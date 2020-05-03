The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Delta, has charged journalists to be objective partners as they marked the World Press Freedom Day.

The party gave the charge on Sunday in a statement, issued by the Delta PDP Publicity Secretary, Dr Ifeanyi Osuoza in Asaba.

They party said that while celebrating the World Press Freedom Day, celebrated every May 3, the media community must not relent in its commendable role as fearless, objective partners in the collective effort to take Nigeria to greater heights.

Osuoza hailed the excellent works of the Delta media which had ensured that the administration of Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa, was robustly reported both at home, national and international levels.

“The Delta PDP felicitates the media on this occasion of the World Press Freedom Day and salutes the courage and forthrightness with which journalists have reported the state.

“The media community in Delta has been magnificent and we are deeply appreciative of the cordial support and partnership we have enjoyed with journalists and practitioners over the years.

“While charging that you avoid the publications of fake news and unconfirmed reports, we urge you to continue to display the hallmarks of courage, objectivity, and high professionalism, which have defined your practice.

“As you celebrate the World Press Freedom Day today, we need not emphasise the reality that our collective existence as human race is presently being threatened by the invisible spectre of COVID-19.

“It is our hope and expectations that you will not relent in your professional duties to continue to sensitise our people on the critical guidelines mandated by world health authorities,” he said.

He also cautioned that journalists should as well adhere to directives and orders issued by the state government to save lives and contain the spread of the virus.

“Once again congratulations on the World Press Freedom Day, together, we will defeat this pandemic,” Osuoza said. (NAN)

