The new entertainment channel from DISCOVERY INC. to dazzle customers with reverting reality programming

MULTICHOICE Africa in collaboration with Discovery, Inc. today announced the expansion of its portfolio in Africa with the launch of Real Time on DStv and GOtv in more countries across the continent.

Real Time is Africa’s Newest Entertainment Channel featuring exciting programmes based on Real Lives, Real Nature, Real Crime, Real Medical. Real Time’s cleverly-curated schedule and dynamic mixture of lifestyle and factual content will ensure audiences get their daily fix of real reality and must-see entertainment all in one channel.

On the DStv platform, Real Time will be available on the Premium, Compact Plus, Compact and Family packages on channel 155; and on the GOtv platform the channel will be available on the GOtv Max package on channel 12 (112 in Ghana and channel 312 in Uganda), allowing for more premium content to reach a wider spectrum of viewers on the continent.

Discovery Inc’s portfolio of channels has been serving passionate fans with content that inspires, informs and entertains with leadership across deeply loved and trusted brands.

“We are incredibly excited to present Real Time to an even wider audience in the market, and further expand and diversify our local portfolio offering,” said Amanda Turnbull, Vice President & General Manager for Discovery in Africa and the Middle East.

“With an already successful suite of pay-TV brands, Real Time affords us the chance to bring our world-class content to even more audiences across Africa, in the form of a channel designed to provide much-needed ‘me time’ to the modern African woman and her wider family.”

“Multichoice is excited to welcome this new channel which will give viewers access a wide variety of compelling television shows from Discovery Inc. on our platforms,” said Yolisa Phahle, CEO of General Entertainment at MultiChoice Group.

“We work hard to bring the best of what the world has to offer to viewers and plan to keep delivering content that our customers love at a price they can afford. Real Time is a welcome addition to the wide range of content available only on DStv and GOtv.”

The Real Time’s impressive launch programming line-up includes:

Real Lives

OUR LITTLE FAMILY: Meet the Hamills! Parents Dan and Michelle are not raising the typical American family: the entire family of five has achondroplasia, a form of dwarfism. Dan and Michelle use their own life experiences to help guide their kids to overcome physical obstacles and learn to adapt to the world around them. (Wednesday 5 September at 21:00 CAT)

Real Weddings

MARRIED BY MOM & DAD: In this new social experiment, men and women who have been unlucky in love have agreed to put their love lives and their future in the hands of the people who know them best: their parents. (Tuesday 4 September at 20:00 CAT)

Real Medical

MY EXTREME EXCESS SKIN: In each episode of My Extreme Excess Skin we follow two people who have lost massive amounts of weight and are about to undergo a full body transformation through skin removal surgery. The reveal will not only change each subject’s self-image but will change their life. (Thursday 6 September at 21:00 CAT)

Real Nature

PREDATORS UP CLOSE WITH JOEL LAMBERT: This landmark series reveals nature’s apex predators as you’ve never seen them before. Using a new, unique and bespoke polycarbonate and aluminium ‘pod’, the Predator team come face to face with lions, hyenas, polar bears and sharks – close enough to carry out a range of original scientific experiments, and to feel the true power (and terror) of the natural world’s most effective killing machines. (Sunday 9 September at 20:00 CAT)

Real Headlines

IS OJ INNOCENT? THE MISSING EVIDENCE: Is O.J. Simpson innocent in the murders of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ronald Goldman? In this six-episode series, investigators delve into one of history’s most infamous unsolved cases, exploring an overlooked suspect and never-before-seen evidence. (Saturday 8 September at 21:00 CAT)

Real Crime

PEOPLE MAGAZINE INVESTIGATES: America’s most popular weekly magazine, People, seeks to uncover the truth behind some of the country’s most infamous characters and iconic stories of crime. These are extraordinary tales of ordinary people who were thrust into the national spotlight. (Saturday 8 September at 21:00 CAT)

In addition to Real Time’s linear offering, from launch, a selection of the channel’s programming will also be available to stream and download via the DStv Now platform, ensuring all DStv customers can enjoy the best of Real Time, in their own time.

“With so much in store for our viewers and commercial partners, we look forward to establishing Real Time as Africa’s newest go-to destination for quality female-skewed programming,” Turnbull said.

– July 12, 2019 @ 15:35 GMT |

(Visited 2 times, 2 visits today)