A Faith-based NGO, Journalists for Christ (JFC), has called on the NIgerian media to do more incisive, in-depth and detailed reporting on issues of the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs).

This was part of the JFC recommendations in its 36 pages report “Muffled Voices”, which was presented publicly in Lagos.

The NGO said in the report that the media needed to do more of “beyond the surface” reporting of IDPs issues.

It said that media should report beyond the events and statements from the government officials.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Muffled Voices is part of the implementation of the 2018/2019 project by JFC and the Africa region of the World Association for Christian Communication (WACC-AR).

The report originated from a two-month survey of media reports in six newpapers and two online publications in Nigeria namely: The Punch, Nation, Vanguard, Daily Sun, Daily Trust and Leadership newspapers as well as Premium Times and The Cable online publications.

The project was titled: “Monitoring Media Reportage and Portrayal of Internally Displaced Persons in Africa: Case Studies from Nigeria, Democratic Republic of Congo and Kenya.”

It said: “Media reports should be more incisive, especially in investigating allegations of corruption in the management of resouces for IDPs.

”IDPs issues deserve editorials and reportorial slants that implore governmental agencies, humanitarian agencies and related institutions.

” This is to put in place policies that guarantee, advance and promote improvement in provisioning of basic amenities and the tights to dignity and welfare of IDPs.”

The NGO noted that 60 per cent of IDPs were children, urging the media to give women and children the space to express their concerns in their reportage as they were the most vulnerable.

It reminded the media that it had an obligation to be the voice of the voiceless, adding that it could fund journalists to independently visit IDPs camps for more objective reports on camp management.

The Founding President of JFC, Mr Lekan Otufodunrin, said that when media stands properly on its role as the voice for the IDPs, it would help ensure their plights were known and that they eventually find their way back home.

Otufodunrin thanked the project members and others that made the project possible.

He said that as a plan of action to secure critical commitments, advocacy visits would be paid to media professionals and organisations on how to bridge the gaps identified in the media monitoring exercise.

