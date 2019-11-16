THE immediate-past representative of Rivers South-East Senatorial District at the National Assembly, Sen. Magnus Ngei Abe has urged media houses to uphold the tenets of journalism.

Abe in a statement issued by his spokesperson, Parry Saroh Benson, said that he accepted an apology tendered by Vanguard Newspapers in respect of a libelous story published against him and stressed the need for media houses to continue to uphold the tenets of journalism by taking pains to investigate spurious allegations before publication.

He commended Vanguard Newspapers for their maturity in handling the matter by owning up and standing by the truth, which is an essential ingredient of journalism.

The apology reads: “On September 22, 2019, we published a story on page 32, under the headline, ‘Rivers APC urges Buhari to unite Amaechi, Abe, and in which one Hon. Lucky Worluh made certain claims against Senator Magnus Abe. We have since found that the claims are untrue and hereby retract them in their entirety. We hold Senator Abe in high esteem and wish to tender our unreserved apology for the inconveniences the claims may have caused him- Editor”. Published in Vol. 24 No 159466 of November 10, 2019, Vanguard Newspaper, front cover.

Accepting the apology Abe said: “I have directed my lawyers to file a notice of discontinuance and withdraw the suit against Vanguard Newspapers, their staff, Editor and reporter.

“I hope the Vanguard Newspapers will continue to uphold the qualities of truth and professionalism that have characterized the Vanguard newspapers that we all love.”

“I also want to thank the editors and all those who intervened in the matter, I believe that this Apology makes the Vanguard a much stronger brand.”

