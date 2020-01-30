Soldiers arrest Olatunji, journalist with Daily Trust

OMIRIN Olatunji, a reporter with the Daily Trust, has been arrested by soldiers in Maiduguri, Borno State.

He was arrested in a gestapo manner on Thursday, January 30, by two plain cloth army personnel and a soldier in army uniform with assault rifle at the Nigerian Union of Journalist Press Centre.

He was handcuffed and dragged into a waiting Fold Focus light blue car at about 4.40pm and taking to the 7 Division of the Nigeria Army.

A staff of the Daily Trust, who confirmed the arrested to Realnews, added that the bureau chief of the newpaper in Maiduguri has gone to the Division to find out why Olatunji was arrested and ask for his release.

