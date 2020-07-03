THE Speaker, Nasarawa State House of Assembly, Alhaji Ibrahim Abdullahi, has commended journalists in the state for exhibiting and adhering to the high level of democratic norms and values in their just concluded elections.

The polls saw Mr Salihu Alkali as the new Chairman of the state council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ).

This is contained in a statement issued by his Press Secretary, Mr Jibrin Gwamna, a copy of which was made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Keffi on Friday.

Abdullahi congratulated Alkali and his new executive members for their victories and wished them a united, peaceful and successful tenure.

The statement quoted the speaker as saying that he is highly impressed with the peaceful and transparent nature of the just concluded elections.

The speaker expressed hoped that it would enhance developmental journalism in the state and beyond.

He called for more unity and understanding among members of the NUJ and the government for peace and progress of the state.

Abdullahi, who observed that elections are over, hence the need for all the parties involved to come together as one body for the progress of the union and the state at large

He reaffirmed the state assembly’s commitment in partnering with the union for the overall development of the state.

NAN recalls that on July 2, members of thd pen profession in the state elected their new officials with Alkali of the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria as Chairman and Mr Sunday John of NAN as Secretary, among others.

NAN

– July 03, 2020 @ 16:45 GMT

