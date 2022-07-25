Mediators task Kaduna residents on alternative disputes resolution

MS Bukola Ajao, Chairperson of the Institute of Chartered Mediators and Conciliators(ICMC) has tasked residents of Kaduna to explore alternative disputes resolution mechanisms available in the state.

Ajao made the call while speaking to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) at the opening of a three-day Settlement Week aimed at resolving civil or commercial disputes without resorting to litigation.

Ajao said that the event which is on Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) for Kaduna state residents, was being organised in collaboration with the Kaduna State Judiciary Multi-Door Courthouse.

She said the settlement week would offer free mediation services to the residents especially in the areas of inheritance, divorce, landlord and tenant, family matters and many others.

She further said that the essence was to assist the residents towards resolving their dispute amicably without any cost attached.

Ajao assured residents that there would be certified mediators who are going to be in charge of the matters and ADR judges who would be able to resolve matters presented.

She urged the residents to take the opportunity to present their disputes in order to get a flexible, confidential and faster way of resolving them.

Other partners in the programme, she said, include the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), Nigeria Bar Association (NBA), International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA) and National Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

Others are the Kaduna State Ministry of Justice and Public Complaint Commission(PCC).

Also speaking, the Secretary of FIDA, Funke Bamikole, explained that the week would help to decongest courts.

According to her, it is cheaper and faster and also win-win for both parties.

‘’It will help in resolving civil or commercial disputes without resorting to litigation, as litigation is time consuming, cumbersome, expensive and ruins relationships.

‘’Mediation is flexible, confidential, maintains relationships and reduces case dockets of judges and time efficiency among others,’’ she said.

Bamikole said that in resolving the disputes, counseling, mediation, negotiation, conciliation, arbitration, ombudsman and judicial appraisal would be applied.

She urged residents to present their disputes so as to have them resolved.

Inna Audi, the Legal Officer, NHRC, in her speech, described the ADR as ‘’easy access to justice.’’

“I have no doubt that this Settlement Week will achieve its much desired aim of clearing the backlog of cases.

‘’And creates a platform for interaction amongst the major stakeholders on the real benefit of engaging in ADR,” she added.(NAN)

