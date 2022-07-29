Medical Director advises Nigerians on regular medical check-ups

DR. Oluseyi Adeshola, the Medical Director of the General Hospital, Epe in Lagos State, has advised Nigerians to always go for regular medical check-up to know their health status and to prevent preliminary diseases.

Adeshola gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Epe, Lagos state.

He said that this development became necessary in order to avert untimely death as a result of accumulated ailments in the body which might be unknown to patients.

Adeshola said that many patients had suffered such tragedy and before they came to the hospital for check-ups, the diseases affecting them might have affected them badly.

“I advise people to go for medical check-ups regularly for early detection of their health conditions and for early treatments of such syndrome.

“The earlier you know your health status, the better for your survival, ‘’ he said.

The medical director urged the residents of Epe and beyond to visit the general hospital there for free medical check-ups for them to know their state of health.

He said that a lifestyle of regular exercise and medical check-up was important, no matter the kind of undertaking or occupation one was engaged in.

Adeshola listed some of the ailments in the body that needed early medical check-up to detect and treat to include: stroke, hypertension, diabetes, high blood pressure, malaria, typhoid, HIV/AIDS and body mass index.

“It is good for people to go for regular medical check-ups because most of these diseases are preventable, if detected early,’’ he said.

He said that the general hospitals across Lagos State were well equipped and could favourably compete with private and international standards.

“On this note, I will implore residents and the general public to make use of our general hospitals to enjoy their modern-day facilities and healthcare treatment.

“We have all the tools, equipment, gadgets and instruments to detect and treat patients’ health challenges.

“The power supply to our general hospitals is getting better by the day,’’ he said. (NAN)

