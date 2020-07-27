Arik Air reconnects Kano, Yola

Arik Air on Monday announced the resumption of its flight operations to Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport, Kano, and Yola Airport from July 28.

Mr Adebanji Ola, its Communications Manager, said in a statement in Lagos that both services would originate from Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, with connections to and from Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos.

According to Ola, Arik Air will be operating separate flights from Abuja to Kano and Yola.

“Flights from Abuja to Kano will operate four times weekly on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday, while flights from Abuja to Yola will operate thrice weekly on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

“Passengers traveling from Lagos can connect seamlessly to these services from Abuja,” he said.

” The airline has again assured passengers of their safety and well-being at every stage of their flight as the airline has put various measures in place in line with COVID-19 health protocols as recommended by the World Health Organisation (WHO), Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) and the Federal Government of Nigeria.”

Ola reiterated the need for passengers to use their face masks at every stage of their flights and arrive at least one and a half hours before their scheduled departure time.

He quoted the Chief Executive Officer of Arik Air, Capt. Roy Ilegbodu, as saying: “We are delighted to recommence services to Kano and Yola following the approval for the reopening of the airports by the NCAA.

“We shall continue to review our operations as more airports are given official permission to reopen to ensure we serve our customers efficiently,” he said. (NAN)

