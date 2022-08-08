MGGN beauty queen to focus on girl-child education

NEWLY crowned 2022 Most Gorgeous Girl Nigeria (MGGN), Ruqayyah Adeboye has pledged to focus on girl-child education during her reign

Adeboye told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that as a beauty queen, her priority will be to use her platform to create awareness on girl child education across the country.

NAN reports that the 23-year-old Law graduate who was crowned as the 2022 MGGN in Abuja stressed the importance of education in developing Nigeria.

“As a Muslim, I have a lot of job before me. I have to go all out and preach the importance of education.

“Girl education means that you don’t have to offer someone your body before getting anything in return.

“Education will also help young girls communicate better, so educating them is the best gift we can offer them,” she said.

The beauty queen also emphasised the need to strengthen all institutions that will help the country meet the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030.

The Kwara State born Queen called on women to be proud of themselves in any field of human endeavour, adding that ‘femininity’ means being strong and able to excel regardless of obstacles.

NAN reports that the queen was presented with a brand new Mazda Cx – 9 SUV after her crowning on Saturday by Mr Paul Edeh, President, MGGN.

Edeh said the pageantry was a unique one designed to celebrate the hard working Nigerian woman and showcase Nigeria’s rich culture.

He said the first assignment for the Queen will be to interface with the FCT Education Board to organise the FCT Inter School Festival in September.

The crowning ceremony was attended by the managing director MGGN and Queen’s mother Grace Ene, past winners, family members and philanthropists.(NAN)

KN