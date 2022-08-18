Milan table ₦1.8 billion for Onyedika￼

ITALIAN Serie A champions AC Milan have submitted a bid of €4 million (₦1.8 billion) to FC Midtjylland for Nigerian midfielder Raphael Onyedika.

Onyedika just broke into the limelight last season, fitting seamlessly into the void left by compatriot Frank Onyeka who left for Brentford last summer.

The FC Ebedei product has grown in leaps and bounds in the last three years. He has grown from being an academy player to becoming a mainstay in midfield for the Wolves.

Last season, Onyedika recorded 48 appearances in all competitions, helping Midtjylland to a Danish cup triumph.

The 21-year-old’s brilliant displays have attracted interest from abroad, and AC Milan are one of the heavily linked suitors.

The Rossoneri lost their Ivorian midfield general Franck Kessie, who refused to renew his contract at the club because he wanted to join Barcelona.

There have been reports linking Onyedika with AC Milan recently, and it seems those talks may come to fruition soon.

According to Gianluca DiMarzio, the Milan giants have offered Midtjylland €4million (₦1.8 billion) plus bonuses for Onyedika’s services.

However, Midtjylland are demanding €10million for their midfielder dynamo. Transfermarkt currently values Onyedika at €5million, the eighth highest value in the Danish Superligaen.

-The nation

KN