Bashir Othman Tofa, businessman and politician, 72, June 20. Born in Kano, Kano State, he was educated at Shuachi Primary School, Kano, 1956-1961; Provincial Secondary School, now Rumfa College , Kano, 1962-1966; City College London. Tofa started his career with Royal Exchange Insurance, 1967-1968; Nigerian Embassy, Khartoun, Sudan. He became manager, Abba Othman and Sons Limited, Kano; Chairman, defunct Century Merchant Bank, Lagos; Chairman, Abba Othman Investments Limited. He was the presidential candidate, National Republican Convention, NRC, in the 1993 presidential election, which he lost. Tofa, who is now a member of the All Nigeria Peoples Party, ANPP, was a presidential aspirant of the party in 2011 general elections.

