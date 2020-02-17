THE Northern Governors Forum (NGF) has congratulated the First lady of Nigeria, Mrs. Aisha Buhari, as she celebrates her birthday today while lauding her contributions to the promotion of quality health care and girl child education.

The forum through its Chairman and Governor of Plateau, Simon Lalong, congratulated the first lady in a statement issued to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Jos.

The statement was signed by the governor’s Director of Press and Public Affairs, Dr Makut Macham.

He said through her collaborations with her colleagues globally, Mrs. Buhari had advocated for girl-child education, healthcare improvement, tackling gender-based violence and advocating for women’s rights.

“As the Mother of the nation, you have done so much to impact the lives of the vulnerable and less-privileged persons in our society through your compassionate programmes.

“Your Future Assured Programme and Get Involved Campaign have become vehicles of goodwill and hope to Women, Children and other needy persons across the country as you continue to mobilise resources to support their well-being,” the chairman said

He also commended Mrs. Buhari for being a role model for the wife of Governors to emulate in conceiving programmes that would help vulnerable people in their States.

He said the first lady through the Aisha Buhari Foundation is mobilising resources to take care of street children, the elderly and homeless, describing it as a noble cause.

The chairman prayed for good health, divine protection, and wisdom for the first lady as she continues to support the President to serve the Nation.(NAN)

– Feb. 17, 2020 @ 14:55 GMT |

